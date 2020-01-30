Daylight Saving accidents

A new study from the University of Colorado-Boulder suggests that switching to daylight saving time in spring may be linked to a slight uptick in fatal car crashes the following week.

Researchers from Colorado looked at 22 years of data involving nearly 733,000 fatal car accidents.

They found that in the states that observe daylight saving time, there was a six-percent increase of deadly wrecks in the week after the time change.

This slight uptick resulted in more than 28 deaths per year or 626 over the course of the two decades.

The scientists say the increase in accidents was evidenced in the morning hours and in locations that are further west in a time zone.

