Dark chocolate relieves symptoms of depression

A new study finds eating dark chocolate can help boost your mood and fight feelings of depression.

(FOX NEWS) – Good news for chocolate lovers.

Your favorite dessert may improve your mental health.

This, according to a new study published in the journal Depression and Anxiety.

Researchers from the University College London looked at the chocolate consumption, depressive symptoms and overall health of nearly 14,000 adults.

They found those who ate dark chocolate in two 24-hour periods were 70-percent less likely to report feeling depressed than those who didn’t eat any chocolate.

This adds to growing evidence dark chocolate contains psychoactive ingredients which can boost your mood.

The study’s authors say more research is needed to determine the exact reason for this, but, encourages people with depression to consider indulging in the sweet treat.