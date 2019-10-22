Dairy & prostate cancer risk

For Your Health

A new study from the Mayo Clinic suggests that a high consumption of dairy products is associated with an increased risk of developing prostate cancer.

by: NBC News

(NBC NEWS) — Consuming dairy products may increase the risk of prostate cancer.

Researchers from the Mayo Clinic reviewed a total of 47 studies involving more than a million people.

Those who consumed dairy products the most had a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

There was no association between eating other animal based foods such as red and white meats and fish to an increased risk of prostate cancer.

And those who followed a plant-based diet had a lower rate of developing the disease.

Experts say more research is needed to understand the strength of the associations.

