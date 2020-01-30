Cutting insulin costs: CVS to offer drug plan with no co-pay for insulin

(FOX NEWS) — CVS Health Corp announcing that they are launching a prescription drug coverage plan that would have no “out of pocket” cost for insulin and other diabetes treatments.

The company says that by cutting out the co-pay patients will take their medications more regularly, cutting down health costs in the long run.

The cost of insulin nearly doubled between 2012 and 2016.

More from MyHighPlains.com: