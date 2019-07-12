Cutting this many calories a day can help you lose weight

A new study finds restricting just 300 calories each day can have major benefits including fighting weight gain and boosting heart health.

When it comes to your health small changes can make a big difference.

According to a study published in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology Journal, cutting just 300 calories a day can help you lose weight and protect your heart.

Researchers looked at the diets of about 200 people over the course of two years finding those who trimmed 12 percent of their daily caloric intake lost an average of 16 pounds and had lower blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

The study’s authors say cutting calories is not as difficult as people think.

It can be as simple as skipping a bag of chips or giving up one piece of bread.