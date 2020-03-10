A long-term follow up of a male London patient suggests that he has been cured of HIV.

(NBC NEWS) — A man may have become the second person in history to be cured of HIV.

That is according to follow-up study published today.

The man, known as “The London Patient,” was diagnosed with the virus that causes Aids in 2003 as well as advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2012.

He underwent chemotherapy and received a bone marrow transplant from a donor who had a rare genetic mutation that made them resistant to HIV.

The patient had stopped taking antiretroviral drugs 30 months ago and no active infection has been detected in his blood.

The researchers stress that the patient will still need continued but not as frequent monitoring to see if the virus re-emerges.

The first adult known to have been cured of HIV was an American who underwent similar treatment in Germany in 2007.

