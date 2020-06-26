COVID-19 pandemic causing an increase in illegal drug abuse

A United Nations office on drugs and crime study released Thursday found more than 35 million people around the world now suffer from drug addiction.

(FOX NEWS) — Illegal drug use is up by 30 percent and is only expected to get worse due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A new United Nations report finding more and more people are turning to illegal drugs.

The study released on Thursday found that illegal drug use spiked from 2009 to 2018 with 269-million users globally, or 5 percent of the population.

This as the coronavirus pandemic continues, making many believe that number will only increase.

And the most affected population?

Those in lower-income communities.

They may be unable to get help to deal with an addiction or end up resorting to assisting drug dealers or manufacturers to make money.

