Couples should stop drinking alcohol before conceiving a baby

(FOX NEWS) — Put that glass of pinot down if you want to avoid your child being born with heart problems.

Chinese researchers say couples who are trying to conceive should stop consuming alcohol.

The study was done by the Department of Epidemiology and Health Statistics at the Central South University in Hunan, China.

It suggests women should stop drinking a year before getting pregnant and their male partners at least six months.

They say the more parents drank the more likely a child would develop heart defects.

The study was published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.