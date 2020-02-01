Could you get Coronavirus from items shipping from China?

(FOX NEWS) — Getting Coronavirus from Chinese packages isn’t very likely.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the Coronavirus is typically spread through the air, by coughing and sneezing.

It can also be transmitted through close personal contact, and can be spread by touching an object or surface with the virus on it before touching the face.

And although it’s unclear how long the virus can live on surfaces the CDC says there is a very low chance of spreading the virus through mail.

That’s because it typically takes a few days before a package from China reaches the United States, and in that time the package is going through various temperatures.

The CDC says there is a very low risk of spread from products or packaging, and says there is no evidence to support transmission of the virus through imported goods.

