Could some toys be too loud for kid’s ears? Audiologist has tips to keep their ears safe

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With just 15 days until Christmas, many are still shopping to find the perfect toy for the kids in their life, but those noisemakers could be hurting children’s ears.

Dr. Haley Owen, Director of Audiology for Livingston Hearing Aid Center, said if children are exposed to loud noises for an extended period of time, they can suffer irreversible damage to their hearing.

“What children often like to do is take the toy up to their ears, because they like the way it sounds right. And that can actually increase the sound pressure from you know, 8590 decibels to around 100, 120 decibels, depending obviously on the toy,” said Dr. Owen. “Something that loud can, you know, depending on the toy, obviously can be an instantaneous hearing loss for the kid if they’re putting it up that close to their ear.”

Dr. Owen said some toys can reach up to 90 decibels, or even higher, which is about as loud as a lawnmower or a chainsaw. She said parents are not necessarily aware of the risk that some toys’ audio can have on their child’s hearing.

“85 decibels, that’s pretty standard for like a lawnmower, right? So you know, about four hours, we could be exposed to that, you know, before there’s any kind of hearing loss,” said Dr. Owen. “But what they’re not measuring, if they’re measuring it at about a foot and a half away from the toy, they’re not measuring it when the kids putting it up directly to their ear, and there’s a significant increase in the sound pressure when it gets that close to the ear.”

Dr. Owen said precautions can be taken to help parents gauge if a toy may be harmful to a child’s hearing, like listening to the toy as a child would. If you think it seems loud, it is loud.

“Some of the toys that have speakers, if they have a volume control, you know, set it at that lower volume level. If they don’t have a volume control, you can actually put some tape over the speaker, which will muffle it down quite a bit. There’s actually apps you can download that have sound level meters. So you can actually measure the level of the toy,” said Dr. Owen.

She said should you choose to measure the sound, put your phone close to the toy so you know what it would sound like if they were putting it up to their ear.

It is not just younger kids that we need to worry about. Dr. Owen said to be cautious with headphones while playing video games or listening to music.

“The rule of thumb is if you can hear the sound coming from the headphones, you know, as the parent, it’s probably too loud,” said Dr. Owen.

Dr. Owen said she is not discouraging people from purchasing certain toys for their children, but wants parents to teach their kids to be careful while playing with toys that have sounds.

“Be cautious, be safe, teach them,” said Dr. Owen. “They don’t know that that’s damaging, they’re here, and they’re just like, it sounds better here. So just teach them, you know, if they’re measured to be safe, you know, at about a foot and a half away, then they should keep the toy at about a foot and a half away, if possible.”

When it comes to hearing loss, Dr. Owen said there are signs to look out for.

“A lot of times it’s just asking for repetition. You know, you might hear the phrase ‘I hear you, I just can’t understand you.’ Noise-induced hearing loss tends to affect the higher frequencies. The higher frequencies are the parts of the words that are important for understanding the speech, right? So they might hear it fine, they just can’t always understand the words. If we’re noticing they’re turning the television up quite a bit, and this goes for kids and adults alike. It’s usually one of the first signs that we see is people starting to turn the television up or having difficulty understanding while they’re in background noise, so if you’re at a restaurant and they’re having trouble hearing the waiter. These are the kinds of situations where kind of beginning stages of hearing loss show up,” said Dr. Owen.

Dr. Owen said it is never too early to get a hearing test and recommends having it done once a year.