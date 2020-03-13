Coughing & Sneezing: Reduce Your Risk

Most people instinctively cover their mouth with their hands when they cough or sneeze, but experts say there are better practices that can help reduce the spread of infections.

(KPRC) One thing health experts know about viruses is that they can travel three to six feet. That’s why they warn anyone who has been within that range of a coronavirus patient to watch for symptoms.

Most people immediately tend to cover their mouth with their hands when they cough or sneeze, but to avoid spreading germs, you might be better off using your elbow.

However, Dr. Jill Weatherhead of Baylor College of Medicine says the very best way to cover a cough is with a tissue.

“Something that can be disposed of is very, very important. You don’t want to cough or sneeze into your hands,” she says.

