A new report from the American Cancer Society is showing the cost of cancer when it comes to years of life lost and lost earnings.

According to researchers from the American Cancer Society, more than 492,000 people ages 16 to 84 died from cancer in 2015.

That comes out to nearly 9-million years of life lost.

The estimate for lost earnings is over 94-billion dollars but that does not include the cost of treatment or caregiving.

Lung cancer cost the most in lost earnings followed by colorectal cancer.

More than 606,000 people are expected to die from cancer this year.

Utah had the lowest lost earnings rate while Kentucky had the highest.