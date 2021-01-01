Contagion Athletics, gives tips to help you keep fit in the new year

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The new year is finally here, and for many, that means getting rid of holiday pounds and keeping their New Year’s resolution.

“When you get to the first of the year there’s really no holidays for a while so it’s like alright first of the year comes around I’m going to start then and we’re going to get reset and I’m going to reset my body and I’m going to start from fresh you know start from scratch,” David Van Voris, General Manager at Contagion Athletics, explained.

Starting over is not always easy but according to Contagion Athletics setting and dedicating a time to begin working out and eating right is a great way to begin.

“We’re very driven by dates and deadlines and so when we see a target date we’re like oh something to start on that day. You see a big rush of people so new year’s is great for gyms and the fitness industry,” Ian Sneed, Marketing Director, stated.

The 24 hour, two-story gym said for those who may feel they are too old or may even have prior injuries it’s important to find a trainer who understands their limits.

“All three of us have degrees in kinesiology. My oldest clients are actually 90 years old they come twice a week, it’s awesome to see and it’s motivating to everyone else,” trainer at Contagion Athletics, said.

One tip given for those who have trouble staying committed by the trainers.

“For every excuse that you find give yourself a reason to do it also. What you’re going to end up creating is a pro’s and cons list and most people when they see that they get motivated to take action instead,” Sneed stated.

The trainers encourage people to use a fitness app to help track calories and give themselves a small win so they will remain on the fitness journey.