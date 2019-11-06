Concussion rate for teen female soccer players

A new study reveals female soccer players -- are at a much higher risk than boys.

(FOX NEWS) — Concussion fears – not limited to the grid-iron anymore a new study reveals female soccer players — are at a much higher risk than boys.

Researchers at the University of North Carolina focusing on girls soccer – found the risks for head injuries – nearly match that of boy’s football.

Experts predict girls have smaller, weaker necks than boys, making their heads more susceptible to trauma.

They add hormones could also play a role.

And girls are more likely to report any symptoms of concussion – a traumatic brain injury stemming from a bump, blow or jolt to the head or body this, causing the brain to move rapidly inside the skull.

