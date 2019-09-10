Competition helps boost exercise

A study finds collaboration or competition helps people be more successful with their exercise journey.

(FOX NEWS) – There’s nothing wrong with a little friendly competition especially when it comes to exercising.

According to a study published in the journal “JAMA Internal Medicine”, people who entered into fitness competitions were more likely to exercise than others.

After testing 602 adults with fitness trackers, researchers found using “gamification” or adding incentives increased activity.

With this tactic, scientists persuaded the subjects to walk over 11,000 steps a day ultimately finding competition worked best.

With subjects in the competing group adding up to 920 extra steps.