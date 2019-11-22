Combating substance abuse around the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — For many who struggle with substance abuse, the holidays can be a tough time.

According to the National Institute of Drug Abuse in 2017, there were 1,458 overdose deaths involving opioids in Texas.

Area rehab facilities say they are trying to change those statistics one person at a time.

For around 37 years Life Challenge of Amarillo has been working hard to help people let go of their addictions from drugs and alcohol.

Often times people who struggle with substance abuse or have struggled with addiction can find temptations around the holiday season.

Holiday parties and get-togethers often involve alcohol.

Daniel Spitler, the Executive Director of Life Challenge of Amarillo, said people who struggle with substance abuse should consider making a rehab prevention plan.

“It means you don’t hang out at a bar, you don’t go hang out at a place where they’re going to be serving alcohol or where drugs are going to be taken.you have to have an environment around yourself where it gives you the best possible chance to succeed,” Spitler stated.

Another part of a rehab prevention plan is to talk to those around you about what you are trying to accomplish by staying away from those addictive substances.

Spitler also stated that if you are visiting parties where a certain substance may be present the says the best thing to do is go early and visit before the party begins.

Another piece of advice is to make sure those in your circle are respectful and supportive of your decisions.

Life Challenge of Amarillo is a rehabilitation facility for men, however, for women who are battling substance abuse, there is also Teen Challenge that will help them find a way to combat their addictions.