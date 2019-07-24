Color-changing tattoos could help diabetics

Scientists developing color-changing ink that reads the change in a person's glucose levels.

A new type of tattoo may be able to help you monitor your health.

Scientists at the Technical University of Munich making new advances creating color-changing tattoos.

These tats are more than just art.

They’re done with special ink designed to change color as the amount of glucose, protein, and p-h levels in a person’s blood go up and down.

So far, testing has only been done on pig skins.

But, scientists say the ink could help people struggling with health issues such as diabetes, kidney problems, and certain blood diseases.

Adding the color of the tattoo can serve as a warning sign if their levels are off.