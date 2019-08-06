Colleges offer courses in marijuana

The University of Maryland and Cornell University are offering courses in cannabis.

(FOX NEWS) – What used to get you high when you went to college is now its own certified course you can study.

Colleges are helping people get started in the pot business.

The University of Maryland and Cornell University are two colleges offering courses in cannabis, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Maryland’s School of Pharmacy will be offering a master’s degree in medical cannabis.

It also covers clinical use, adverse effects, federal and state laws and policies.

And Cornell’s School of Integrative Plant Science will offer a course this fall called “Cannabis: Biology, Society and Industry”.

The class is designed to motivate plant breeders, pharmacologists and other entrepreneurs for successful ideas.

Marijuana is legal for recreation now in eleven states, and legal for medical use in 22 others.