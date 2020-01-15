College students smoke more pot, drink less alcohol

(FOX NEWS) — In states where marijuana is legal, college students are smoking more and drinking less.
This, according to a new Oregon State University study published in the journal “Addiction.”
The study examined the smoking habits of college students ages 18 to 26.
Analysts discovered many students in legalized states are choosing pot over alcohol adding, marijuana smokers were “less likely to binge drink.”
Researchers found those in states where marijuana is legal were roughly 20 percent more likely to have used it this month compared to those in states where weed is outlawed.
Over time, the study also revealed older college students were likely to smoke more marijuana than younger students.
