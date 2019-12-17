Cold and flu

A new study finds people were less likely to catch the flu or a cold if they were already infected with the other virus!

(NBC NEWS) — What if we told you you could avoid catching a cold this winter by getting the flu!

Well, scientists in the UK noticed a drop in cases of the common cold as flu activity increased.

And the same was true for individuals.

They found people were significantly less likely to get a cold or flu if they were already infected with the other virus!

Experts say the viruses may be competing for cells to infect or the immune response to one virus could make it harder for the other to infect the same person.

