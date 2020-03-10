Coffee will not make you more creative

A new study suggests a caffeine boost is ideal to help you focus but will not break your creative block.

(FOX NEWS) — If you’re looking for a way to break through your creative block look beyond caffeine.

According to a study published by the University of Arkansas, caffeine does not help your creativity.

Researchers, testing 80 people’s cognitive abilities after taking caffeine pills found the extra boost of energy was helpful for problem-solving but had no effects on creativity or the ability to think up new ideas.

The study did find subjects to be happier after taking the caffeine supplement.

If you’re looking to open up your mind to new ideas, scientists recommend taking a walk outside or even getting some shut-eye.

