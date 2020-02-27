Coffee could help decrease your risk of cancer

The International Agency for Research on Cancer released its 2020 World Cancer Report - in it, they analyzed studies showing coffee could help limit certain cancers.

(FOX NEWS) — A new report suggests coffee might keep away more than your morning blues, it could prevent cancer.

A report published in the International Agency for Research on Cancer claims your daily cup of joe could reduce the risk of certain cancers.

After analyzing past studies, researchers have now concluded coffee is full of antioxidants with anti-cancer properties.

Specifically, said to reduce the risks of liver and endometrial cancers.

One study in particular noted a 27 percent decreased risk in liver cancer among people who drank three cups everyday.

