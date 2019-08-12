Climate change may raise death risk for kidney patients

(FOX NEWS) – Another potential health threat thanks to global warming.

New research uncovering extremely hot days can increase those with advanced kidney disease risk of death.

And the authors at the University of Maryland’s School of Public Health noting, thanks to climate change, they’ll face more of these hot days.

After looking at more than 7,000 records of patients with kidney disease and comparing those records with extreme heat events recorded from 2001 to 2012, researchers found rates of hospitalization and death during the hottest days were consistently higher for some patients.

Researchers adding they think that the body’s response to the heat, which is to lower blood pressure is what could cause problems for those with advanced kidney disease.

The study was published in JAMA Network Open.