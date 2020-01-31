Cigarettes release toxins after being put out

(FOX NEWS) — Cigarettes can still hurt you even after they’re stamped out.

This, according to a new study published by the National Institute for Standards and Technology.

Researchers studying cigarette butts discovered they release close to 20 percent of the nicotine a lit cigarette gives off.

Officials say a single butt can expose a non-smoker to almost a quarter of the toxins they’d encounter if being next to someone smoking.

Experts say smokers keeping cigarette butts in ash trays around their home can be continuing to harming their health even after lighting up.

Health officials are now urging smokers to discard their butts in sealed containers, to help prevent the release of toxins.

