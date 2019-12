Are you allergic to Christmas? It may sound silly but it's a real concern. Hidden dangers in your favorite holiday accessories may lead to serious health issues.

CHICAGO (WMAQ) — It may be the most wonderful time of the year, but according to experts, the Christmas trees and other decorations brought into homes during the holiday season can actually cause serious respiratory illness.

Whether you use live trees or artificial trees, experts at AdvantaClean say that there are hazards present that should be addressed before you put up your holiday decorations.

