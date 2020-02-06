Choose full-fat milk when it comes to children

The association of United Kingdom dieticians say when it comes to cow milk for kids, opt for the fattiest version.

(FOX NEWS) — There may be a surge of milk alternatives due to the rise in veganism and concerns over intolerance.

However, the Association of United Kingdom dietitians says when it comes to cow’s milk for kids, opt for the fattiest version.

Pediatricians say milk is a good source of nutrients including calcium and vitamins but, it’s the fat content that helps children meet their daily energy requirements.

According to dietitians, the average two-year-old needs 80 calories per kilogram of weight while adults need less than half of amount.

And if you’re concern about weight gain, Canadian researchers found kids between the ages of one and 18 years old who drank whole milk were less likely to be obese.

