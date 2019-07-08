Chocolate milk post-workout drink

One of your childhood favorite drinks may actually be good for you as an adult especially after a workout.
Compiled data from pub-med, Scopus and Google Scholar finds the tasty drink is also a powerful workout recovery aid.
Researchers looked at performance, recovery markers, heart rate, time to exhaustion and other factors.
Chocolate milk has a good carb-to-protein ratio, and good minerals for rehydration.
Athletes were also able to maintain more fluids than with a sports drink post-workout.
The study was posted in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition.