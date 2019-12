A new study finds people who eat a lot of chili peppers, may be less likely to die of a heart attack or stroke.

(NBC NEWS) — Could adding a little spice to your diet help prevent a heart attack?

Researchers in Italy say yes!

Their study included over 22,000 adults who were tracked for about 8-years.

People who ate chili peppers at least four times a week were 40-percent less likely to die of a heart attack regardless of what diet they followed.

They also reduced their risk of dying from a stroke by 50-percent.

