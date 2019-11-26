Children’s screen time

(NBC NEWS) — A new study shows that kids as young as toddlers are getting too much screen time.

Researchers analyzed data on the media habits of nearly 4,000 children.

They found 1-year-olds spent an average of 53 minutes in front of a screen but that increased to more than 150 minutes by age three!

Experts recommend avoiding digital media exposure for children under 18 months and limit it to an hour a day for kids between ages 2 and 5.

However, 87-percent of the kids in the study exceeded those recommendations.

Kids of first time mothers or those in home-based childcare were more likely to log the highest amount of screen time.