Children who watch healthy cooking shows are more likely to consume nutritious meals

The study looked at more than 100 children aged ten to twelve to see the effects that cooking shows may have on healthy food decisions.

(FOX NEWS) — Children who watch cooking shows that feature healthy foods are twice as likely to make healthy eating decisions.

Researchers at five schools in the Netherlands asked a total of 125 kids ages 10 to 12 to watch a television cooking program.

Half of kids watched a program that promoted healthy snack options while the other watched a separate episode that featured unhealthy snacks.

Following the film – the kids were offered two set of healthy options and two sets of unhealthy snacks.

They found that kids who watched the healthy cooking show were two times more likely to make a healthy food choice versus the other set of kids that watched the unhealthy food options episode.

Authors say they hope the study can encourage schools across the globe to promote nutritious foods in classrooms moving forward.

Study results were found in the journal of nutrition, education and behavior.

