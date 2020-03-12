Children medicine poisoning

A new study from Safe Kids Worldwide shows that five kids are rushed to emergency rooms every hour for medicine poisoning.

(NBC NEWS) — Too many children are still ending up in the hospital for medicine poisoning.

A new report shows the average number of er visits for kids under the age of 6 for swallowing medication decreased 33-percent over a 12-year span.

However, more than 47,000 kids go to the hospital every year which is roughly five per hour.

On average, over 8,000 had to be hospitalized a year.

Many families are not thinking about safety when it comes to storing medicine they use often including leaving it in purses or on countertops.

Also, many parents may think that child-resistant is the same thing as child-proof but it’s not.

Child-resistant simply means that it can slow down a child working to open it not prevent them.

Experts say parents should be on the alert for any medication that visitors may bring into the home.

Also, make sure you have the number for poison help near by which is 1-800-222-1222.

National poison prevention week is March 15th – March 21st.

More from MyHighPlains.com: