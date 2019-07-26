Children flight emergencies prep

New research from Duke University shows few airlines stock first-aid kits with pediatric versions of pain relievers or allergy medications.

A new study out today shows that nearly 16-percent of all in-flight medical emergencies involve children.

However, many airlines are not equipped to handle them.

Duke University researchers analyzed more than 11,000 instances on 77 international airlines where kids required medical attention.

While most of the incidents were handled by flight crew members nearly 9-percent of cases required the help of doctors who happened to be passengers.

The most common medical situations were nausea and vomiting, fever, and allergic reactions.

The FAA does require airlines to have first aid kits onboard but they contain medications that are in adult doses or pills that young kids can’t swallow.

Experts advise parents to carry some medication on board with them.