Children Exceed Recommended Sugar Limit By Age 10

Studies are showing kids in the UK are exceeding the maximum recommended sugar intake for an 18-year-old by the time they are 10.

According to the group that did the study, Public Health England, children consume much more than they should, around eight excess sugar cubes a day or 2,800 excess cubes per year.

The recommended daily maximum of sugar for children aged four to six is five cubes, for children aged seven to 10 it rises to six cubes and up to seven cubes for those aged 11 and over.

However, UK children are consuming around 13 cubes or 52 grams of sugar a day, based on results from the national diet and nutrition survey.

Half of the sugar in children's diets comes from sugary drinks, sweets, sugary breakfast cereals, and higher-sugar yogurts and puddings.