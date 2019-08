Goal is to help children understand what happens in an emergency room so they won't be scared if they have to go

(FOX NEWS) – Children in Las Vegas bring their stuffed animals to the emergency room.

Centennial hills hospital invited the young ones to bring their dolls to the hospital to give the stuffed critters first aid.

The goal is to help children understand what happens at emergency rooms.

So that they won’t be scared if they have to go for real.

The children were able to play with the medical equipment, sit in an ambulance and learn what paramedics do.