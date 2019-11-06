Child sex abuse cases treated in ERs at a record high

Child sex abuse cases treated in emergency rooms jumped to more than 70 percent in seven years.

That’s according to a new study published in JAMA Pediatrics.

The findings show the number of adolescents admitted to ER’s for injuries related to sexual assault more than doubled between 2010 and 2016.

The number of emergency department admissions for child sexual abuse rose from more than 5,000 in 2010 to over 8,000 in 2016 also, researchers found an increase in the number of girls who were involved in sex trafficking–however, they did not provide an account for the entire increase.

Experts say the study reveals an ongoing concern about the quality of care and treatment of sexually abused children who are admitted to ER’s.

It remains unclear why the cases have gone up but health officials say child sexual abuse doesn’t only impact the child and the family, it permeates all areas of society