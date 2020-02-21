Chantix safety

A new study concludes the smoking cessation drug Chantix is safe and does not increase the risk of psychiatric or cardiovascular hospitalizations.

(NBC NEWS) — A new study concludes the smoking cessation drug Chantix is safe.

Concerns about the psychiatric side effects of the drug led the FDA to impose a black box warning in 2009.

However, that warning was removed in 2016.

This latest research included over 600,000 adults without a history of depression.

It showed Chantix did not increase the risk of hospitalization for psychiatric symptoms compared to nicotine replacement therapy.

The study also showed Chantix was not linked to cardiovascular problems as once feared.