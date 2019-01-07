Cervical Cancer Screening

A new study out today suggests fewer women are being screened for cervical cancer.

Researchers at the Mayo Clinic studied medical records from more than 47,000 women.

Less than 67-percent of women ages 30 to 65 had regular pap tests.

And for those in their twenties, it was just over half.

A 2015 National Health survey showed that 81-percent of women self-reported on having regular screenings.

Experts recommend women ages 21 to 65 to get a pap test every three years.

Another option is to get a pap-hpv co-test every five years for women ages 30 to 65.

Researchers reviewed the medical records using the Rochester Epidemiology Project database and the women were living in Olmsted County, Minnesota.

According to the American Cancer Society, there were more than 13,000 new cases of cervical cancer in 2018 and more than 4,000 women died last year.

