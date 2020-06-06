Certain personalities traits could be linked to pre-dementia

A new study suggests that certain traits such as neuroticism could be tied to pre-dementia symptoms.

(FOX NEWS) — A new study suggests certain personality traits can be leading indicators to developing syndromes preceding dementia.

Researchers at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine studying 524 people who didn’t have dementia at the start of the study.

The group trying to determine how conditions such as neuroticism, extraversion, openness, agreeableness, and conscientiousness affected a person’s risk factors for eventually getting dementia.

Among the conclusions, openness was associated with a lower risk for motoric cognitive risk shown in slow gait and thinking problems, while neurotic tendencies increased risks to mild cognitive impairment.

The researchers say there’s evidence some personality traits play a role as “Protection factors” against dementia risks.

The study was published in the journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

