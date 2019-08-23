CDC warns against possible drug-resistant strain of Salmonella linked to beef and soft cheese

ATLANTA, GA (NBC NEWS) – Federal health officials are warning about a possible drug-resistant strain of salmonella.

According to the CDC, 255 people from 32 states were infected with the emerging strain from June 2018 to March of this year.

Sixty people were hospitalized.

The agency says the infections were linked to beef obtained in the US and soft cheese obtained from Mexico.

Officials say the strain may not respond to the antibiotics commonly prescribed to treat the infection.

The CDC is reminding consumers to cook beef to a safe internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit and avoid soft cheese made with raw milk.