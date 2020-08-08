CDC warns about Legionnaires Disease risk

The CDC says coronavirus shutdowns may have increased the risk for legionnaires' disease

(FOX NEWS) — The CDC says coronavirus shutdowns may have increased the country’s risk for legionnaires disease.

With businesses closed during the pandemic, the CDC says stagnant, or standing water can cause conditions that increase risk for legionella and other biofilm-associated bacteria.

There is no vaccine for the disease; however, the health agency advises building owners and managers to maintain building water systems in order to reduce the risk.

The bacteria even affecting the CDC, which had to shut down several of its Atlanta area buildings due to legionella bacteria in their water systems.

