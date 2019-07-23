CDC issues Salmonella updates

The CDC has provided new information on two separate salmonella outbreaks and one has turned fatal.

Two people have died in a salmonella outbreak linked to backyard chickens and ducklings.

An additional 489 people have become ill since mid-June. Bringing the total to 768 cases in 48 states and nearly a quarter were among kids younger than five.

122 people had to be hospitalized.

And in another update, 48 more people have become ill from salmonella linked to pig ear dog treats since early July.

There have been a total of 93 cases and 20 people have been hospitalized.

No deaths have been reported in this outbreak.

Experts say you should always wash your hands after handling backyard poultry or the dog treats.