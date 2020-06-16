CDC: Hand sanitizer mistakes

A new study from the CDC finds most people are not using hand sanitizers properly because they don't rub it in for nearly enough time.

(NBC NEWS) — Many of us are depending on hand sanitizer to protect against coronavirus.

But a new study suggests most people are coming up short!

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control found rubbing in hand sanitizer for exactly 30 seconds kills COVID-19.

But anything less can leave traces of active virus leaving you vulnerable to infection.

So a few things to remember.

Always use sanitizers with an alcohol content of 70-percent or more.

Rub in a generous amount for a full 30 seconds about the time it takes to sing happy birthday three times.

And be sure to get between your fingers and on the backs of your hands.

