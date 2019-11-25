CDC: Flu activity picking up earlier than normal

Flu activity is picking up across the country, indicating an earlier start to this year's flu season, particularly in the south and in the west

(FOX NEWS) — It’s an early start to this year’s flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noting flu activity picking up particularly in the south and in the west.

On Friday, the CDC reported widespread flu activity in five states: Alabama, California, Louisiana, Nevada and South Carolina.

This time last year, no states showed widespread activity.

The CDC tweeting that nationally, flu activity was also above the national baseline for the first time this season.

In addition, high levels of flu were reported in seven states: Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Mississippi, Nevada, South Carolina and Texas; plus Puerto Rico.

Last year, only one state reported high levels of flu at this time.

The CDC reports four children have died so far this season form flu-like illnesses.

