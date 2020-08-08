CDC, FDA continues salmonella investigation

(FOX NEWS) — The CDC and FDA are continuing their investigation of a salmonella outbreak linked to onions.
As of Friday afternoon, there have been at least 640 cases of salmonella reported across 43 states and about 85 people have been hospitalized.
The CDC is advising consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to eat, serve, or sell red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International.
Several grocery stores and food manufacturers have already recalled onions and food containing onions.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Kodak announces ‘special committee’ to review recent conduct
- A Hot August weekend with rain chances
- Will the coronavirus ever be stopped? Here’s what experts say
- Richard Milburn Academy in Amarillo preps for the Fall semester
- ‘Youth of the Year’ record: Border Patrol RGV Sector announces scholarship winners