CDC, FDA continues salmonella investigation

(FOX NEWS) — The CDC and FDA are continuing their investigation of a salmonella outbreak linked to onions.

As of Friday afternoon, there have been at least 640 cases of salmonella reported across 43 states and about 85 people have been hospitalized.

The CDC is advising consumers, restaurants, and retailers not to eat, serve, or sell red, white, yellow, and sweet onions from Thomson International.

Several grocery stores and food manufacturers have already recalled onions and food containing onions.

