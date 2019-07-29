CDC: Fatal insect stings up

New CDC data shows deaths from wasp, hornet, and bee stings have hit their highest totals in over a decade.

(NBC NEWS) – More people are dying from insect stings.

According to the CDC, over 1,100 people died from hornet, wasp or bee stings between 2000 and 2017.

That averages out to roughly 62 deaths a year and the majority were among men.

But 89 people died from insect stings in 2017, the most since 2005.

If you are stung, the CDC recommends washing the site with soap and water and remove the stinger by scraping a fingernail over the area.

You may also want to apply ice as a way to reduce the swelling.