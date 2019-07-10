CDC: Doctors should be aware of Polio-like illness

The CDC is urging doctors to be aware of the symptoms of acute flaccid myelitis, and report possible cases to the health department.

Federal health officials want doctors to know the symptoms and quickly report possible cases of a mysterious polio-like illness.

According to the CDC, most cases of Acute Flaccid Myelitis or AFM occur in the late summer and early fall.

The cause of the paralyzing condition is unknown but CDC officials say it can develop after a viral infection.

The CDC says it is important for doctors to know the symptoms of AFM which includes sudden weakness in a child’s arms and legs.

Experts say a delay in reporting possible cases can affect the types of samples taken from the children.

Last year, there were 233 cases in 41 states which was the largest outbreak.

So far this year, there are 11 confirmed cases in eight states but no deaths have been reported.