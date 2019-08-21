CDC: Diabetics cutting back on medication due to cost

(NBC NEWS) – Many diabetics are cutting back on their medication because of the cost.

According to a new report from the CDC, 10-percent of adults were considered to be diabetic last year.

Among those more than 13-percent did not take their medication as prescribed.

And nearly a quarter had asked their doctor for a lower-cost medication.

Women, those under the age of 65, and the uninsured were more likely to find ways to reduce the cost.

According to the study, the annual cost for medication was nearly $5,000 in 2017.