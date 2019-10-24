CBD Google searches

A new study from the University of California-San Diego shows that millions of Americans are searching "CBD" on Google every month, rivaling interest in most other health topics.

(NBC NEWS) — Millions of Americans are turning to Google to learn about CBD.

Researchers studied over 15 years of google searches and found those that mentioned “CBD” or cannabidiol” increased by 125-percent during 2017.

Last year it grew an additional 160-percent and it is forecasted to grow another 180-percent this year.

The scientists estimate that there are now roughly 6.4-million searches each month.

While CBD searches have surpassed that of other health topics including vaccination and marijuana they still lag behind searches for diet, e-cigarettes, and yoga.