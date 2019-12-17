CBD and Autism

A Florida family says CBD oil is working wonders with their child who has autism.

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTLV) — You’ve probably seen CBD advertised all over the place.

Now that it’s legal in all 50 states, you can get it at almost every health and nutrition store.

It can come in many forms but most popular are oils and vapors. They don’t get you high, but rather, experts claim it can treat a number of ailments.

Katie and Matthew Denton say it has been a huge help treating their teenage son Slade’s autism.

“It’s amazing, it’s really been life-changing for us and our quality of life,” Katie Denton said.

Slade, who is 13-year-old, goes to the North Florida School of Special Education. A school that has also been life-changing for them, they say.

