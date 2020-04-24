CARES Act: New law allows you to use your HSA or FSA on over the counter medicine and other items

A big change in what you can buy with your tax-free health savings or flex spending accounts.
You no longer need a prescription to use your HSA funds for many common over the counter medicines like Tylenol or Ibuprofen.
As well as heartburn medications, allergy relief, and more.
The change is written into the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act and is retroactive to the first of the year.
So if you’ve purchased those items in the first three months, and have receipts, you could get reimbursed.
The law also allows you to use those accounts to buy feminine care products, like tampons or pads.
